Anthony Barr believes Vikings have makings of a 'Super Bowl-winning team' entering 2021 season

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings are gaining some steam as a sleeper pick in the NFC, entering the 2021 NFL season as arguably one of the league's most underrated teams and a potential NFC North favorite regardless of what happens to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. According to at least one prominent player on the roster, however, they should also be in the championship conversation. Joining Jim Rich on Fox 9 in Minneapolis on Monday, four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr said the Vikings "have a Super Bowl-winning team" this year.

www.cbssports.com

