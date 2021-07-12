Cancel
Capitol CMG Publishing Extends Partnership With Acclaimed Producer/Songwriter Jeff Pardo

By GMA
gospelmusic.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article12 July 2021 – Nashville, TN – Capitol Christian Music Publishing announces they have extended their partnership with Jeff Pardo, re-signing him to their songwriter roster. Pardo, who has been a part of the Nashville music community since 2000 as a touring musician, producer, and songwriter (recognized with a GRAMMY® nomination, co-writer of “When Mercy Found Me” by Rhett Walker Band), continues to churn out the hits. He currently has five songs on the Christian radio charts, including Anne Wilson’s “My Jesus,” which Pardo co-wrote with the rising singer/songwriter.

Comments / 0

