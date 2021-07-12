Cancel
Washington State

Winner of Washington's $1 million COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize to be selected Tuesday

Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 16 days ago

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(SEATTLE) Washington’s “Shot of a Lifetime” COVID-19 vaccine lottery grand prize winner will be drawn on July 13, King5 reports.

One vaccinated resident will be awarded $1 million as Washington’s vaccine lottery comes to an end.

The state will also select winners for other prizes unclaimed in previous drawings.

Throughout June, winners were selected for four $250,000 prizes.

Gov. Jay Inslee and his team announced the “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine lottery in early June.

The purpose of the lottery was to encourage residents who hadn’t yet received the vaccine to get vaccinated, and to hit Inslee’s 70% vaccination benchmark by June 30.

Data released by the Washington Department of Health shows the lottery increased the number of vaccinations administered by 24%. The largest increase was seen among residents under 18 years old.

As of July 9 however, the state still sits at 69.9% of residents 16 and older having received at least one vaccine dose, according to the health department. Washington’s economy fully reopened on July 30 as vaccination efforts shifted to mobile outreach.

Inslee recently introduced a similar lottery program called “A Heroes Thanks” for military members, their families and veterans who weren’t included in “Shot of a Lifetime.” The first drawing is expected to take place on July 20.

