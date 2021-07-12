How External Shocks Shape Supply Chain Organizations
Developing a transparent, clean and sustainable supply chain strategy in an increasingly complex world is quite an endeavor. While globalization has dramatically increased competition, many companies have been looking to utilize the workforce in low-cost countries to remain competitive. However, the race for lower costs, added to externalization, can quickly damage a brand’s reputation when sourcing organizations lose visibility over their supply chains. Stories of companies from the textile industry have scarred other sectorisa. Many companies are now encouraged to evaluate their suppliers’ networks to avoid scandals, ensuring product quality and fairness.www.sdcexec.com
