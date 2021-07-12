How External Shocks Shape Supply Chain Organizations

The pandemic fundamentally changed supply chains. According to the Harvard Business Review, “The supply shock that started in China in February and the demand shock that followed as the global economy shut down exposed vulnerabilities in the production strategies and supply chains of firms just about everywhere.” Companies that have so far survived the pandemic through the summer of 2021 need resiliency in their supply chains if they hope to remain competitive. Logistics, inventory and senior managers should understand their supply chain vulnerabilities and the ways the pandemic added pressure due to first demand and then supply restraints.