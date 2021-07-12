DSP asking public not to leave cars unattended and idling

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking the public not to leave their vehicles unattended while they’re running. Police say they’ve seen an up tick in vehicle thefts at gas stations. They say those thefts usually involve a vehicle that was left by itself unattended, idling, and unlocked. Police say thieves will usually look for vehicles left running and unoccupied when the driver runs into a store to make a quick purchase. After that, police say it’s as easy as walking up to the car and driving away.