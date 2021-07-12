Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

DHSS COVID-19 visitation policies to remain in place as State of Emergency ends

By Hannah Cechini
WMDT.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE – Delaware’s State of Emergency ends on Tuesday. But the Department of Health and Social Services is going to keep its COVID-19 visitation policies and restrictions in place for their long term care facilities. All 86 of the first state’s facilities will follow existing visitation and testing guidance. DHSS says they’re doing this in order to keep residents safe and health amid COVID-19. Some of those facilities include nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. DHSS says visitation by loved ones is still encouraged, but it all depends on each facility’s current status with positive COVID-19 cases among residents, and the over all positivity rate. “It’s going to depend on how the pandemic is going. The federal government, the CDC, and the community to collect data, are watching COVID. Being that this is our most vulnerable population, we’re going to continue to protect them,” said Nurse Administrator for DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality Kim Reed.

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Covid 19#Cdc#Covid#Nurse Administrator#Long Term Care Ombudsman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is now dominant in the U.S. See the states where it’s most prevalent

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Today, New York City recognized essential workers for their heroic service during the pandemic with a ticker tape parade. The Yale School of Public Health and the Commonwealth Foundation meanwhile announced the very uplifting findings of a recent study: the rapid U.S. vaccine rollout had saved as many as 279,000 people from dying of COVID, and prevented up to 1.25 million hospitalizations due to the virus.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

NC ending state mask mandate in schools, but officials urge masks remain in place for K-8 students, staff

By Matthew Burns, WRAL.com senior producer/politics editor, & Keely Arthur and Joe Fisher, WRAL reporters. Raleigh, N.C. — The statewide mask mandate for North Carolina's schools will end next week, but officials said Wednesday that they would like to see masks remain in place at elementary and middle schools and for any unvaccinated high school students and staff.
Palm Beach, FLWPBF News 25

Town of Palm Beach extends state of emergency for COVID-19

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The council in the Town of Palm Beach voted Tuesday to extend a state of emergency linked toCOVID-19. It is key to keep in mind that this does not put restrictions on businesses, residents, or visitors, but does send a message the council president wants to be heard.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

COVID-19 surge prompts new visitation policy at OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Our Lady of the Lake is implementing a new visitation policy in light of the surge in COVID-19 cases. Beginning Sunday night at 8 p.m. visitors will be limited to OLOL hospital facilities except for extenuating circumstances, such as end-of-life care. The changes will remain...
Albany, NYWKTV

Lawmakers urge state to lift remaining limits on nursing home visits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers are demanding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift remaining restrictions for visits at nursing homes, according to a letter sent by two dozen Democratic lawmakers to the governor this week. New York lifted many restrictions on nursing home visits this spring in light of federal guidance...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FL Radio Group

State Courts to Change COVID Policies With Uptick in Cases

In response to the recent increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate and following new state guidance−Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Chief Administrative Lawrence K. Marks, Wednesday announced that the Unified Court System will be implementing a new policy. The new policy, to take effect in the coming weeks, will require...
Chaffee County Times

State ends emergency: Chaffee continues order

While Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday the end of Colorado’s health emergency declaration, Chaffee County plans to continue its public health order. In making his announcement, Polis signed a recovery executive order that focuses on building back a stronger Colorado, including prioritizing increasing vaccine rates and improving economic recovery efforts.
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Lynchburg ends local COVID-19 state of emergency

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Council has ended the local state of emergency that was put in place over a year ago due to COVID-19. Officials say this decision will not affect federal funding at this point. Typically, a local emergency is declared for a variety of factors, but...
La Crosse County, WILa Crosse Tribune

La Crosse County COVID-19 case rates remain low, state sees rise in positives

The majority of state counties are experiencing medium coronavirus case rates, but La Crosse County numbers remain low, according to DHS data. From June 30 to July 13, 15 counties were in the high category, 44 in medium and 13 in low, with a seven-day average of 139 cases, nearly double the rate from two weeks ago of 73 new cases per day but a stark contrast to a year ago, with July 2020 rates ranging from 600 to 900. Nationwide, the Delta variant has led to rises in cases, with the CDC attributing nearly 58% of new positives from June 20 to July 3 to the more infectious, more severe strain. Cases in total are trending up, with a national seven-day moving average of 26,306 cases as of July 14, over double from 11,948 three weeks ago. In Wisconsin, as of Thursday, 101 Delta cases had been confirmed, an increase of 18 from the week prior. Statewide, deaths currently average two per day, similar to the average in mid-July of last year. In total, 7,365 fatalities have been confirmed, with an additional 831 probable deaths from the coronavirus. La Crosse County verified deaths totaled 89 as of Thursday. In La Crosse County, daily new confirmed cases over the last seven days average 1.57. The vaccination rate locally is higher than that statewide with 54.8% of residents fully vaccinated in La Crosse County versus 48.5% of Wisconsin residents. Broken down by age and race, statewide those who identify as Asian have the highest vaccination rate at 50.7%, followed by white residents at 47.4%. The rates drop to 33.8% for American Indians and 27.4% for Black residents. In Wisconsin, of youth 12 to 15 who were approved for the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May, 30.5% have received at least one dose of the two-shot formula. Those age 16 to 17 and 18 to 24 have rates of 40.6% and 43.2%, respectively, with percentages in the high 40s to high 50s for groups ranging from 25 to 54. Those 55 to 64 and 65 and older boast the highest numbers, with 68.3% and 83.4%, respectively, having gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, which comes in the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose versions or the Johnson and Johnson one shot incarnation. Local vaccine providers include Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, Weber Health Logistics, Walgreens and Walmart. The Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-L has closed.
Delaware StateWMDT.com

DNREC Detects First Case of West Nile Virus in Delaware

DOVER, DE- The Delaware Natural Resources and Environmental Control say they’ve found the first case of the West Nile virus in the state. The case was found in what’s known as a sentinel chicken, part of the state’s detection system that monitors the spread of Mosquitoes-borne illnesses by tracking if chickens placed near mosquitoes hotspots to act as a first warning for disease.
Ochiltree County, TXperrytonherald.com

OGH updates facility’s COVID-19 visitation policy

Ochiltree General Hospital has altered their visitation policy due to concerns about a possible sudden rise in COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. Patients who are COVID-negative will be allowed one designated visitor. COVID-positive minors will be allowed a designated parent or guardian; however, COVID-positive patients over the age of 18 will be unable to see visitors for…

Comments / 0

Community Policy