DHSS COVID-19 visitation policies to remain in place as State of Emergency ends

The majority of state counties are experiencing medium coronavirus case rates, but La Crosse County numbers remain low, according to DHS data. From June 30 to July 13, 15 counties were in the high category, 44 in medium and 13 in low, with a seven-day average of 139 cases, nearly double the rate from two weeks ago of 73 new cases per day but a stark contrast to a year ago, with July 2020 rates ranging from 600 to 900. Nationwide, the Delta variant has led to rises in cases, with the CDC attributing nearly 58% of new positives from June 20 to July 3 to the more infectious, more severe strain. Cases in total are trending up, with a national seven-day moving average of 26,306 cases as of July 14, over double from 11,948 three weeks ago. In Wisconsin, as of Thursday, 101 Delta cases had been confirmed, an increase of 18 from the week prior. Statewide, deaths currently average two per day, similar to the average in mid-July of last year. In total, 7,365 fatalities have been confirmed, with an additional 831 probable deaths from the coronavirus. La Crosse County verified deaths totaled 89 as of Thursday. In La Crosse County, daily new confirmed cases over the last seven days average 1.57. The vaccination rate locally is higher than that statewide with 54.8% of residents fully vaccinated in La Crosse County versus 48.5% of Wisconsin residents. Broken down by age and race, statewide those who identify as Asian have the highest vaccination rate at 50.7%, followed by white residents at 47.4%. The rates drop to 33.8% for American Indians and 27.4% for Black residents. In Wisconsin, of youth 12 to 15 who were approved for the Pfizer vaccine in mid-May, 30.5% have received at least one dose of the two-shot formula. Those age 16 to 17 and 18 to 24 have rates of 40.6% and 43.2%, respectively, with percentages in the high 40s to high 50s for groups ranging from 25 to 54. Those 55 to 64 and 65 and older boast the highest numbers, with 68.3% and 83.4%, respectively, having gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, which comes in the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose versions or the Johnson and Johnson one shot incarnation. Local vaccine providers include Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, Weber Health Logistics, Walgreens and Walmart. The Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-L has closed.