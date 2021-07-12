Police looking for suspects in connection with car thefts in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are looking for suspects involved in a car theft that happened over the weekend in the area of Hillcrest Road. Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to Hillcrest Road on calls of a car being stolen. Witnesses saw the theft and said that one of the suspects had a gun. Police said the suspects arrived in a silver SUV with Massachusetts plates and saw the car driving away "erratically at a high rate of speed."