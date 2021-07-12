Here’s What You’ll Eat and Drink at the Speedway in Brighton

During summer 2018, it looked like the Boston area was poised to be overrun with food halls — which, by most definitions, is a fancy way of saying “food court.” Typical opening delays were compounded by the pandemic, and a number of these giant projects that were set to open in 2019 or 2020 have yet to open their doors. One of them, though, has begun opening on a rolling basis as of July 2021: The Speedway in Brighton. (The Speedway is not calling itself a food hall, and by strict definitions perhaps it is not, but it’s sort of a food hall in the way that Somerville’s Bow Market is a food hall — a collection of unrelated food and beverage vendors operating within the same venue, sharing communal seating and other amenities.)