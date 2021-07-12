Eileen Carol Roesner, 74

Eileen Carol Roesner, age 74, of Mankato, died on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mankato. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Delafield Township at a later date. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.