Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War "free access" week will open multiplayer and Zombies to everyone next week

By Austin Wood
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will hold a "free access period" from Thursday, July 22 through July 29 to give all players a chance to sample its multiplayer and Zombies modes. Activision slipped this event into its season 4 roadmap update, which outlined some of the content coming...

