Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War "free access" week will open multiplayer and Zombies to everyone next week

The long-awaited day for Call of Duty players has come: as announced, COD Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Reloaded officially kicked off at the crack of dawn, with an update so big that it doesn’t seem like a simple update at all mid-season. Let’s go to the discovery of the main news! The greatest boast of Season 4 Reloaded is the new chapter of the Zombie mode titled Mauer Der Toten, in which players are called to navigate the dark streets of a war-torn Berlin, including a U-Bahn infested with the undead. , and enlist Klaus, a new robotic companion who will aid Requiem’s ​​agents in their battle against the horde. Among the new items is the Special cola Kick of the mule, which allows you to carry three weapons instead of the two predefined (in the dispensers), the LT53 Kazimir grenade (crafting table), which produces a black hole-like effect that attracts and neutralizes the undead nearby and the Wonder Weapon CRBR-S, an energy pistol with an orbiting repeater and three unique upgrades via Mod Kits that transform it into a completely new Wonder Weapon each time.PlayStation players also exclusively get Rush, the latest map in Onslaught mode for two players. In this place, they are called to survive a sphere of the dark ether that never stops moving and enemies that never stop reproducing. By surviving 20 waves of accelerated assault, they will unlock the Blueprint of the Chemtaminate LMG weapon. In Multiplayer comes the Rush map (6v6) and the Capture the Flag mode. Rush is a small map set in and around a speedball court, from Call of Duty Black Ops 2. It features narrow choke zones and abundant outdoor paintball structures. In Capture the Flag, as easily imaginable, it is necessary to take the flag of the enemy team and bring it back to base before they capture their own. A short respawn timer encourages smart and tactical play, with an equal emphasis on offense and defense. The new in-game challenges allow you to unlock a new weapon, that is the OTS 9 (also available in Warzone), a fearsome SMG that makes sparks from a short distance. It can be unlocked via a dedicated in-game challenge, or you can choose to purchase the Infiltrator bundle in the shop. The Flanged Mace, a new melee weapon, will also arrive during Season 4 Reloaded. To celebrate the launch of Season 4 Reloaded, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be free from July 22-29, offering various Multiplayer and Zombies playlists, including the new maps Rush and Mauer der Toten.