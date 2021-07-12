Cancel
Weber Logistics Grows Warehousing Footprint

By Brielle Jaekel
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two years, Weber Logistics grew its warehouse footprint in the "Inland Empire" by 63%. This week, the logistics company announces a new addition in the form of a 406,710-square-foot omni-channel distribution center at the airport commerce center in San Bernardino, Cali. and aims to handle 18,000 packages a day through innovative technology such as automation. The location is its sixth largest.

www.sdcexec.com

