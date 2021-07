Today in Islamophobia: In the United States, the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) criticizes the Anti Defamation League for routinely censoring Palestinian voices, while in France, the “separatism law” continues to receive strong rebukes from French academics, as a Chinese social media campaign seeks to conceal and minimize the brutal treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. Our recommended read of the day is by Yousra Samir Imran on Sabeena Akhtar’s new book Cut from the Same Cloth?, a collection of 20 personal essays written by Muslim women in Britain from different walks of life. This and more below: