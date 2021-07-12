Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lykke Li announces 10th anniversary ‘Wounded Rhymes’ reissue

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLykke Li is reissuing her 2011 album Wounded Rhymes in honor of its 10th anniversary. The expanded package includes previously unreleased demos, as well as a remix of the song “I Follow Rivers” by Tyler, the Creator. It’s due out on digital platforms this Friday, July 16, and will be released on vinyl October 15.

rock947.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lykke Li
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wounded Rhymes#Reissue#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey unveils fourth studio album

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power set for Aug 27th. On August 27th, Capitol Records will release Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She unveiled the album’s cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City this week. Halsey penned...
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler the Creator x Lykke Li and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow and Isaiah Rashad x Doechii x Kal Banx, who both released brand new singles from their forthcoming albums, as well as a Lykke Li remix from Tyler, the Creator that’s finally on streaming. Also joining this selection are Dave and Leon Bridges with their latest full-length releases, singles from Samm Henshaw, Logic, Jordan Rakei, Boyz Noise and TOMMY €A$H, plus a Metallica cover from J Balvin.
Rock MusicPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

2CELLOS Announce New Album, Dedicated, Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary, Available September 17th - Preorder Now

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having racked up a billion-plus audio streams, countless sold-out concerts and millions of fans across the globe in their ten years together as 2CELLOS, the Croatian duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER today announce their sixth full-length album Dedicated, out Friday, September 17 via Sony Masterworks. Available for preorder now, Dedicated celebrates the group's momentous 10-year-anniversary, the album's namesake an apt nod to 2CELLOS' continued dedication to each other, their fans, the instrument and their signature playing style. The group will also make their long-awaited return to the stage in support of the new album, kicking off their 2022 U.S. Dedicated Tour on March 26 at Rosemont's Allstate Arena before stopping at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15) – full U.S. tour dates and ticketing information can be found HERE (tickets on sale at 12pm Local Time.) Making its debut alongside album preorder today is 2CELLOS' latest single, "I Don't Care," a smooth rendition of the Ed Sheeran hit, as well as an accompanying music video featuring special and never-before-seen moments from the duo's career over the last decade – watch here.
Hutchinson, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Free Music on the Range celebrates 10th anniversary July 28

There's something special about listening to music outdoors surrounded by friends, plenty of fresh air and a towering canopy of shady trees. It's a recipe for building community as well as relaxing body and soul. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has wound down, there's outdoor concerts happening almost every night of...
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Kevin Devine playing ‘Between The Concrete & Clouds’ 10th Anniversary show in NYC

Kevin Devine will celebrate the 10th anniversary of his album Between The Concrete & Clouds with a special one-night-only performance at Bowery Ballroom on November 26. Adding to the specialness of the night, this will be Kevin's first show with The Goddamn Band since pandemic lockdown. "Beautiful & wild for our first show back here to be at our favorite venue, two years after celebrating the prior record’s 10-year-anniversary there," Kevin says, referencing his Brothers' Blood anniversary show at Bowery in December 2019.
hennemusic.com

Ozzy Osbourne expands No More Tears for 30th anniversary reissue

Ozzy Osbourne will release an expanded 30th anniversary digital reissue of his 1991 classic, “No More Tears”, on September 17. The rocker’s sixth studio record featured the US Top 30 hit, “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, as one of four top ten singles on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart alongside "Road To Nowhere", "Time After Time", and the title track; in addition, the album’s "I Don't Want To Change The World" earned Ozzy his first Grammy for a live version of the track that was featured on his 1993 “Live And Loud” album.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Tresor announces Regis & Female ‘Againstnature’ LP reissue

Continuing the series of reissues from the Tresor catalogue, Tresor Records announces an updated version of the classic Regis and Female long-player, Againstnature. Originally released in the year 2000, the album represents a pivotal moment in the emergence of the “Birmingham Sound”; a stripped-back sub-genre of Techno, pioneered around this time in the English hub by artists such as Regis, Female, and Surgeon.
Huber Heights, OHdayton.com

Brit Floyd celebrating 10th anniversary during stop at the Rose

There are quite a few Pink Floyd tribute acts out there. However, few, if any, have the cache of Brit Floyd to launch a United States tour at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. That show is just two days before a sold-out stop at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, July 31, the second date of the band’s 10th anniversary tour.
Musicrock947.com

Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam had July’s top Record Store Day album & single

July 17 was the second drop of Record Store Day 2021, and Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam came out on top. Billboard reports that according to MRC Data, the event resulted in 1.14 million U.S. vinyl album sales overall, and the top-selling RSD release was Foo Fighters’ Hail Satin, released under the name The Dee Gees. The project sold 12,000 vinyl LPs, plus another 3,000 downloads when it was made available digitally on July 19.
Musicrock947.com

Ain’t got no crystal ball: ‘Sublime’ turns 25

Twenty-five years after its release, no album is as well-qualified to represent the L.B.C. as Sublime‘s self-titled swan song. The third and final record from trio — featuring frontman Bradley Nowell, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Bud Gaugh — celebrates its silver anniversary today. Leading up to Sublime‘s release, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy