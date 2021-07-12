Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Albany, IN

New Albany likely to expand small business grants with federal funds

By DANIEL SUDDEATH daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ALBANY — More than 40 local businesses each could receive $10,000 as the New Albany Redevelopment Commission will vote Tuesday on expanding the grant program. The city accepted applications for small businesses through June 30, initially eying awarding a total of $250,000. The original allotment is coming through the third phase of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Since New Albany is a federal entitlement city, directly garnering Community Development Block Grant funds, it was ineligible for the first two rounds of OCRA awards.

www.newsandtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Floyd County, IN
Business
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
City
Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Government
Floyd County, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funds#Ocra#Floyd County Casa#Dare To Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy