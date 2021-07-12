New Albany likely to expand small business grants with federal funds

NEW ALBANY — More than 40 local businesses each could receive $10,000 as the New Albany Redevelopment Commission will vote Tuesday on expanding the grant program. The city accepted applications for small businesses through June 30, initially eying awarding a total of $250,000. The original allotment is coming through the third phase of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Since New Albany is a federal entitlement city, directly garnering Community Development Block Grant funds, it was ineligible for the first two rounds of OCRA awards.