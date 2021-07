BAY CITY, MI - Drivers will want to avoid one of the South End’s main roadways this afternoon. Broadway is currently closed to traffic in an area stretching from 36th Street to Cass Avenue due to a house fire. Crews from the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the Bay City Fire Operations Division, MedStar Ambulance Service, the Hampton Township Fire Department, and the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2218 Broadway at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.