Step Up Your Outdoor Game With This Summer Chill & Grill Prize Package

Even though it has gone pretty fast, there is still plenty of summertime left to soak up. Now, I know that the last year and a half has not been stellar for would-be pool owners. I talked with my fiancé’s family this past weekend and they have had to wait almost two years to get their new pool put in. Like a lot of things in short supply these days, it all boils down to supply and shipment issues caused by the pandemic. However, there is hope to still put in your very own pool this summer! Well, depending on if you are willing to let your inner farm child out.