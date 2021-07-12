Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts Wall Street to close at record highs

By Noel Randewich
Reuters
 16 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Banks up ahead of earnings report this week

* Virgin Galactic falls on $500 mln share sale plan

* “Black Widow” drives Walt Disney higher

* Indexes: Dow +0.36%, S&P 500 +0.35%, Nasdaq +0.21% (Updates after close of trading)

July 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes closed at their highest levels ever on Monday, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks as investors eyed the start of the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data.

The S&P 500 financials, communication services and real estate sector indexes each gained more than 0.8%.

Tesla rallied over 4% and was the top contributor to gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. CEO Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday he does not control Tesla, and he said he did not enjoy being the electric vehicle company’s chief executive as he took the stand to defend the company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

The S&P 500 banks index climbed 1.3% ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week from major banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase rose over 1% and Goldman Sachs rallied more than 2%, fueling the Dow’s gains.

Investors will closely watch quarterly reports for early clues on the how long the U.S. economic recovery may last, with June-quarter earnings per share for S&P 500 companies expected to rise 66%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The S&P 500 has rallied about 17% so far this year, with some investors questioning how long Wall Street’s rally may last and concerned about a potential downturn.

“Earnings season is going to be warmly greeted as an opportunity for existing biases to be confirmed,” warned Mike Zigmont, head of trading and research at Harvest Volatility Management in New York. “Even if forecasts are not as rosy as what the most bullish had hoped, it’s all going to get rationalized away.”

Focus this week will also be on a series of economic reports, including headline U.S. inflation data and retail sales. As well, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to appear before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for views on inflation.

Investors have been concerned about higher inflation and the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in the past few sessions, with traders seesawing between a preference for economy linked-value stocks and tech-heavy growth names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.36% to end at 34,996.18 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.35% to 4,384.63.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.21% to 14,733.24.

All three closed at their highest levels ever.

Walt Disney jumped over 4% to a two-month high after it and Marvel’s “Black Widow” superhero movie took in $80 million in its first weekend. And the entertainment company plans to raise prices for its ESPN Plus streaming service.

Didi Global Inc dropped about 7% after it confirmed China’s cyberspace administration notified app stores to remove the ride-hailing company’s 25 apps and said the move could impact its revenue in the region.

Virgin Galactic Holdings tumbled 17% after the space tourism company said it may sell up to $500 million worth of shares, a day after the company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with billionaire founder Richard Branson on board.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 8.3 billion shares, compared with the 10.5 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.11-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 66 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 85 new highs and 38 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Reuters#European#Solarcity#Jpmorgan Chase#Dow#Ibes#Federal Reserve Chair#Congress#Nasdaq Composite#Marvel#Espn#Didi Global Inc#Virgin Galactic Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Marketsthereformedbroker.com

Why is China Crashing its Own Stock Market?

5:30pm ET LIVE premiere today – Subscribe for the alert!. Join Downtown Josh Brown and Michael Batnick for another round of What Are Your Thoughts? On this week’s episode, Josh and Michael discuss the biggest topics in investing and finance, including:. ►Unforced Error – Why is China crashing its own...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can These Megacap Stocks Double? Wall Street Thinks So

Companies with $100 billion-plus market caps are traditionally slow growers, but this trio doesn't fit that mold. Wall Street's price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. As of this past weekend, there were fewer than 120 companies whose valuation topped $100 billion. Call me old-school, but...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

Buffett has been wildly successful as an investor for over five decades. The companies Buffett invests in often have sustainable competitive advantages. If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays such close attention to 90-year-old investor who believes in buying and holding stakes in great businesses for a really long time, look no further than Warren Buffett's track record. As CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), Buffett has led his company to an average annual return of 20% since taking the helm in 1965. Through 2020, this worked out to an aggregate return of more than 2,800,000%, and it's created over $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders.
MarketsReuters

Goldman Sachs lowers view on China's offshore equity markets

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Thursday lowered its view of China’s offshore equity markets to “market-weight” from “overweight” citing a disproportionately high index representation by tech and privately owned companies. The bank reiterated its overweight stance on Chinese A shares for their favourable sensitivity to potential fiscal...
StocksFrankfort Times

Stocks turn mixed as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks swayed between small gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it...
StocksBirmingham Star

U.S. stocks open slightly higher ahead of Fed announcement

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday morning as investors anticipated a key policy update from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 17.09 points, or 0.05 percent, to 35,075.61. The S&P 500 added 6.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,407.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 64.76 points, or 0.44 percent, to 14,725.54. All the three major indexes began to swing between gains and losses shortly after the opening bell.
TrafficReuters

Oil edges higher on inventory drawdowns, Brent tops $75 a barrel

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday as crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, fell to their lowest since January 2020, with Brent crude oil prices pushing back above $75 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures were up 45 cents, or 0.6%,...
MarketsReuters

Moscow Exchange seeks more liquidity with new overseas stocks, longer hours

MOSCOW, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bourse Moscow Exchange (MOEX) plans a big expansion in the foreign shares it offers and an extension of trading hours, its market head said on Thursday, under a growth plan focused on luring business particularly from Asia. MOEX has already started trading foreign...
MarketsReuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-China buyers re-emerge, patient Fed saps dollar

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - World share markets were back on form on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus and reassurances from Beijing saw beaten-up Chinese stocks leap off the canvas. There was also some promising news on the long-awaited U.S....
StocksReuters

Indian shares end higher as metal stocks rally on demand hopes

BENGALURU, July 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses to end higher on Thursday, as metal stocks hit record highs on expectations that strong infrastructure spending will fuel demand. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.44% higher at 15,778.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
StocksReuters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

July 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks. * The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.54% at 8,140.76. * Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka and conglomerate Melstacorp Plc were among the top boosts to the index, adding 3.1%...
Energy IndustryReuters

Asia Distillates-Jet, gasoil cracks extend losses despite falling Singapore stocks

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Reuters) - Asia's front-month gasoil and jet fuel cracks slipped on Thursday despite a drop in Singapore middle distillate inventories to a 1-1/2-year low, reflecting concerns over the pace at which demand may recover over the near term. Front-month refining margins for jet fuel fell 15 cents to $5.48 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, while the 10 ppm gasoil crack fell 13 cents to $7.72 a barrel. The weaker crack values also came amid firming crude oil prices. Global benchmark Brent oil prices rose above $75 a barrel on Thursday as crude inventories in the world's top oil consumer, the United States, fell to their lowest since January 2020. INVENTORIES Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 4% in the week to July 28 to a 1-1/2-year low of 10.8 million barrels, according to Enterprise Singapore data, marking four consecutive weeks of stock declines. According to the data, net exports of automotive gasoil were at 126,000 tonnes in the week to Wednesday, while net exports of aviation fuel were at 139,000 tonnes. Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.39 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 21% lower than a year earlier. Elsewhere, middle distillate inventories in the Fujairah oil hub dropped 21% to 2.7 million barrels in the week ended July 26, while U.S. distillate fuel inventories dropped by 3.1 million barrels versus expectations for a 435,000-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS No gasoil or jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 78.30 0.66 0.85 77.64 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.28 -0.01 0.44 -2.27 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 78.40 0.66 0.85 77.74 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.18 -0.01 0.46 -2.17 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 78.61 0.66 0.85 77.95 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 -0.01 0.51 -1.96 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 80.63 0.62 0.77 80.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.05 -0.04 -44.44 0.09 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 78.22 0.69 0.89 77.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 0.04 -21.05 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
EconomyReuters

UPDATE 4-China's efforts to calm investor jitters help markets rebound

(Adds Chinese foreign ministry comment, paragraph 16) HONG KONG/BEIJING, July 29 (Reuters) - China stepped up attempts to calm frayed investor nerves after a wild markets rout this week by telling foreign brokerages not to “overinterpret” its latest regulatory actions, setting the stage for a rebound in beaten-down stocks on Thursday.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks rally as GDP falls short, Robinhood IPO on tap

U.S. stock indexes were higher Thursday as traders assessed the disappointing gross domestic product report ahead of Robinhood Markets Inc.'s initial public offering. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14782.838518 +20.25 +0.14%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points, or 0.64%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.36%, both hitting fresh records....
StocksReuters

S&P 500, Dow scale all-time highs as economy picks up pace

July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes scaled record highs on Thursday as a slate of strong corporate earnings reports and data showing a pickup in U.S. economic growth reinforced optimism around a steady post-pandemic recovery. Ford Motor Co (F.N) jumped 5.9% to hit a more...
StocksReuters

Dow, S&P futures rise as Fed stays dovish course; Ford jumps

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 rose on Thursday as comments from the Federal Reserve that the U.S. economic recovery was on track lifted economically sensitive stocks, while Ford jumped after raising its profit outlook for the year. The automaker was up 4.8% in premarket trading...
BusinessReuters

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields rise as focus on data releases

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds details, updates prices) July 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Thursday as euro zone investor sentiment reached a record high and state-level data hinted that German inflation would exceed expectations. German consumer price increases accelerated in July,...
Stocksphiladelphiaherald.com

Asian stock markets sold off, Hong Kong the exception

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The beleaguered Hong Kong index, the Hang Seng finally corrected higher on Wednesday, after a relentless 3-day mini-crash. "There hasn't been a single two-day decline (for the Hang Seng index) since the Financial Crisis that has exceeded the magnitude of the last two days," analysts at Bespoke Investment Group wrote in a note, according to a CNBC report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy