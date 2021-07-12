Pokemon Go is giving out free 3-month trial subscriptions to YouTube Premium
Pokemon Go trainers can pick up a free three-month trial subscription to YouTube Premium as part of the festivities surrounding Pokemon Go Fest 2021. As the main sponsor for Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Google Play is serving up the extra-long trial to all Pokemon Go players in supported regions (which includes the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and Singapore in this case). To activate your trial membership, you can head to the official Pokemon Go blog and follow the link from there.www.gamesradar.com
