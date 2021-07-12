Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Go is giving out free 3-month trial subscriptions to YouTube Premium

By Connor Sheridan
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pokemon Go trainers can pick up a free three-month trial subscription to YouTube Premium as part of the festivities surrounding Pokemon Go Fest 2021. As the main sponsor for Pokemon Go Fest 2021, Google Play is serving up the extra-long trial to all Pokemon Go players in supported regions (which includes the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and Singapore in this case). To activate your trial membership, you can head to the official Pokemon Go blog and follow the link from there.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shigeru Miyamoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Pokemon Go#Youtube Music#Youtube Red#Youtube Premium#Google Play#Youtube Red#Sierra#Cm Life#The Super Nintendo#Gamespot#Cvg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
Singapore
News Break
Google
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Musicmakeuseof.com

How to Trial Spotify Premium for Free (Without Getting Charged)

Spotify allows users to listen to almost any song they want absolutely free, but if you want to remove the ads you have to pay for a Premium account. In fact, there is a way you can get Premium Spotify for free up to 30 days: sign up for a Spotify trial.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Catch Treecko in Pokemon GO

Trainers are looking at how to catch Treecko in Pokemon GO as part of the 5-Year Anniversary Challenge. Treecko, alongside 18 other Pokemon are officially part of the 5-Year Anniversary celebration in Pokemon GO. As part of the event, trainers have been entrusted with completing a Collection Challenge that features every starter implemented in the game since its launch in 2016. As one of the original starter Pokemon, Treecko is part of this exclusive list.
TechnologyPhone Arena

TIDAL launches limited-time 3-month free trial offer

One of the many popular music streaming services in the United States, TIDAL has just announced a limited-time 3-month free trial promotion. The offer is only available to new users starting today and through the end of August. After the three-month trial, customers will be able to continue their subscription...
MusicBusiness Insider

How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription

To cancel Spotify Premium, you must do it on the Spotify website in a mobile or desktop web browser. You can't cancel your Spotify Premium subscription through the mobile app or desktop app. If you subscribed to Spotify with your Apple ID, you can cancel your subscription from your iPhone...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Froakie in Pokemon GO

Trainers in Pokemon GO are eager to learn how to get Froakie in order to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge. As part of Pokemon GO's fifth birthday celebration, trainers have been tasked with collecting 19 Pokemon—including every single starter introduced in the game since its launch in July 2016. Of these are the recent crew from Kalos: Fennekin, Chespin, and the elusive Froakie.
ElectronicsPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Facecam is a premium webcam designed for Twitch and YouTube

It’s time to accept that your laptop’s built-in webcam simply isn’t good enough for the likes of Twitch, YouTube or even a romantic dates over Zoom. Fortunately, Elgato is launching the Facecam that’s specially made for content creators. The f/2.4 all-glass Elgato Prime Lens reportedly sports studio-quality optics, while the...
Internetmactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: Pixlr Premium: 1-Yr Subscription

Increase productivity and quality of deliverables while reducing costs with Pixlr Premium, a flexible browser-based photo editing suite for beginners and pros. Pixlr Premium: 1-Yr Subscription – Experience Next Level, Intuitive Photo Editing & Graphical Design with AI-Powered Tools for Quick Yet Professional Edits – Just $19.99!. Description. Increase productivity...
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Reveals the Most Popular Buddy Pokemon

Pokemon Go’s Buddy system is one that’s been a key part of the game when it comes to interacting with and training different Pokemon during your travels. In addition to benefitting the Pokemon itself, having one travel alongside you helps fulfil the AR fantasy Pokemon Go offers by putting them more into your world than other creatures. You can only have one Buddy at a time to benefit from these perks, however, so naturally, there are a few Pokemon that were chosen over time more often than others.
Video Gameswccftech.com

PS5 Owners Can Now Grab a Free Six Month Apple TV+ Subscription

Looking for something to watch when not playing your fancy new PlayStation 5? Well, you might have some new options, because Sony has announced they’re giving away six free months of Apple TV+ to all PS5 owners as of today. While its lineup still doesn’t quite measure up to the likes of Netflix or Amazon, Apple TV+ does offer some good shows like Ted Lasso, and a solid selection of new and exclusive movies. Here’s how to sign up for your free six-month subscription…
Video Gamesiclarified.com

Sony Offers Six Month Free Trial of Apple TV+ on PS5 Console

Sony is offering an extended six month free trial of Apple TV+ on your PS5 console. Redeem your offer between now and July 22nd, 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films. Enjoy fan favorites like Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, See starring Jason Momoa with Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, and the highly anticipated sci-fi drama Foundation.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 Apple TV Plus Free 6 Month Trial: How to Claim

Sony is giving away six months of Apple TV Plus subscription to PS5 owners, but the offer can only be redeemed under specific circumstances. Here’s everything you need to know to redeem your free Apple TV Plus subscription if you own a PS5 console. Apple TV Plus On PS5 -...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Evolve Porygon in Pokemon GO

Porygon, the Virtual Pokemon, is a Normal-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, and one of the hardest Pokemon to evolve. To evolve Porygon, Trainers will need two special evolution items and lots of Candy. Currently, the Ultra Unlock 2021: Time event is underway, and Porygon is spawning more frequently in the...
CelebritiesEngadget

SiriusXM’s Premium VIP plan gives two cars access for $35/month

Has revealed a new $35/month plan that allows you to listen to the service’s 300-plus channels from two cars and log in to the SXM streaming app on two devices simultaneously. Subscribers will have other perks through the plan, including the chance to check out some exclusive events with artists and celebrities.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Unite giving out Zeraora to celebrate Switch launch

Pokemon Unite is now available in all regions on the Switch eShop. In celebration, Tencent and Timi Studio Group are distributing Zeraora as a free log-in bonus until August 31. Here are the details:. Add some thunder to your battles by logging in to Pokémon UNITE on Nintendo Switch by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy