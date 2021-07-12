Pokemon Go is giving out free 3-month trial subscriptions to YouTube Premium

Pokemon Go’s Buddy system is one that’s been a key part of the game when it comes to interacting with and training different Pokemon during your travels. In addition to benefitting the Pokemon itself, having one travel alongside you helps fulfil the AR fantasy Pokemon Go offers by putting them more into your world than other creatures. You can only have one Buddy at a time to benefit from these perks, however, so naturally, there are a few Pokemon that were chosen over time more often than others.