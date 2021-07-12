CobbleStone Software Receives the Highest Score Possible in Mobile Support Criterion in Report by Independent Research Firm

Shoreline emerged from stealth today to make available a namesake incident automation platform that eliminates the need to manually perform the same repetitive tasks. Anurag Gupta, Shoreline CEO, said the platform is based on domain-specific language, dubbed Op, that provides a simple pipe delimited syntax to integrate real-time resources and metrics in a way that allows DevOps teams to invoke an orchestration engine to automate the execution of a task from the Linux command prompt. Op employs a syntax that is familiar to any IT professionals that currently use shell commands and scripting tools to resolve IT issues, said Gupta.