Bluescape Announces Software Integration with ShotGrid to Accelerate Creative Review Workflows

Stamford Advocate
 16 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Bluescape today announced a new software integration that enables ShotGrid users to share and review their assets in Bluescape. “The ShotGrid integration is one of the most requested and anticipated workflows from our motion picture and television production partners,” says Amin Tavana, VP of Enterprise Sales at Bluescape. “This will streamline design and creative reviews across media and entertainment.”

