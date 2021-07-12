Cancel
‘France’ Trailer: Celebrity Journalist Léa Seydoux Has A Crisis Of Vocation Conscience For Director Bruno Dumont

By Edward Davis
theplaylist.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve noted in the last two weeks of this ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Léa Seydoux is the belle of the ball, and she has four films playing at Cannes, three of them in competition. The French actress has a leading role in “The Story Of My Wife,” a smaller role in Wes Anderson‘s “The French Dispatch,” the lead part in Arnaud Desplechin’s steamy Philip Roth adaptation “Deception” (playing outside competition), and then lastly, the film you’re here for, Bruno Dumont’s “France.” The Cannes Film Fest website doesn’t have much to say about the film, “France is all at once the portrayal of an anchorwoman, of a country, and of the media,” is all it has for a logline, but there’s more from the past.

