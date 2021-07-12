Percy Jackson & The Olympians Writing Room Has Started
Slowly but surely, the Percy Jackson reboot is getting closer to principal photography. As of Monday, the writer's room for Disney+'s Percy Jackson reboot officially formed as they work on breaking the story for the show's first season. With the introduction of the Disney-owned streamer, Rick Riordan and his team have had the opportunity to re-develop the beloved YA series as a television show after a planned film franchise fizzled out at 20th Century Studios.comicbook.com
