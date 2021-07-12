Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Percy Jackson & The Olympians Writing Room Has Started

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlowly but surely, the Percy Jackson reboot is getting closer to principal photography. As of Monday, the writer's room for Disney+'s Percy Jackson reboot officially formed as they work on breaking the story for the show's first season. With the introduction of the Disney-owned streamer, Rick Riordan and his team have had the opportunity to re-develop the beloved YA series as a television show after a planned film franchise fizzled out at 20th Century Studios.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Riordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#20th Century Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'The Sandman: Act II': Audible and DC Announce Release Date and New Cast

The Sandman is returning to haunt listeners’ dreams. Audible and DC have announced the premiere date and cast for The Sandman: Act II, the second volume of the audio drama based on Neil Gaiman’s best-selling graphic novels. Premiering exclusively on Audible on September 22, the second installment will continue the story of Dream (James McAvoy) in his quest to evade capture, as he is joined by a number of new faces—er, voices.
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on July 26

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, July 26 once again sees a vampire movie on top of the list, but this one ain't Twilight! The German supernatural thriller Blood Red Sky, which is quite good, rockets to the top spot, ending Twilight's reign as king of streaming vampire movies. Twilight's reign as Netflix's top romance film ended as well, as Shailene Woodley's period piece The Last Letter From Your Lover debuted at No. 2. Fear not, Twi-hards, the Twilight franchise still represented, taking spots No. 3 through No. 7. If you're over vampires and want to try out some zombies, the Korean action film Kingdom: Ashin of the North is well worth a watch at No. 8.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Witcher: New Report Says Writing Has Started for Season 3

We finally got a release date for The Witcher Season 2 at WitcherCon, which revealed it would be hitting Netflix on December 17th. That was big enough news, but a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals writing might have already started on Season 3. According to the report, sources say that writing on season 3 has officially started despite any official announcement of season 3 and that the writing team for season 2 will largely be the same with some possible promotions. This hasn't been confirmed by Netflix, but any news on season 3 is good news, and it does seem like a forgone conclusion that Netflix will renew the series for a season 3.
MoviesComicBook

The Green Knight Stars on the Fantastical Arthurian Adventure

Since the earliest days of cinema, the legends of King Arthur have been brought to life on the big-screen a countless number of times, with these stories often leaning into the more exciting elements of the lore and the action-packed elements of such legends. David Lowery's The Green Knight, on the other hand, focuses less on Arthur and more on Gawain, delivering audiences a much more existential reflection on the tenets of being a knight when one is faced with their own demise. Not only will the experience be more layered and complex than what audiences might be expecting, but the project was a unique challenge for the stars as well. The Green Knight lands in theaters on July 30th.
MoviesCollider

David Lowery on How ‘The Green Knight’ Was Inspired by His ‘Willow’ Action Figures

With The Green Knight opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to writer-director David Lowery about the making of his fantastic film based on the 14th-century Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), who must embark upon a quest to visit the Green Chapel to meet his fate. Along the way, Gawain encounters numerous obstacles which test his resolve and character. Trust me, you have not seen a movie like The Green Knight and Lowery has crafted something truly special that will leave you thinking about the experience long after the movie has ended. The Green Knight also stars Joel Edgerton, Alicia Vikander, Sean Harris as King Arthur, Kate Dickie as Queen Guinevere, Sarita Choudhury as Morgan Le Fay, Erin Kellyman, and Barry Keoghan.
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for July 30

In his adaptation of the Middle English tale of Arthurian legend, writer/director David Lowery noodles around at the edges but ultimately captures the text’s focus on what really constitutes a life of honor. On a Christmas day at Camelot, a mysterious knight (Ralph Ineson) arrives to challenge one of the knights of King Arthur (Sean Harris) to a dangerous game—one that is accepted by Arthur’s young nephew Gawain (Dev Patel), beginning an epic journey. Despite the presence of sorcery, talking animals and giants, don’t go in expecting an epic fantasy; Lowery operates in a different register, preferring long silences to accompany his mist-shrouded imagery. At its core, this the tale of a callow youth learning the difference between a public image of manly heroism—as Gawain’s confrontation with the Green Knight quickly becomes the stuff of stories and puppet shows—and the kind of integrity that isn’t always visible. Lowery bends and shapes his source material to that end, and guides Patel in a tricky performance that conveys the fear of someone in over his imminently-chop-off-able head with no sense for how to get out. The term “toxic masculinity” might have been unknown in 14th-century Europe, but Lowery makes a strangely transfixing case for why this story might have been a critique thereof. Available July 30 in theaters. (NR)
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: LeVar Burton Makes Costly Error in Guest Hosting Debut

Jeopardy! fans have wanted to see LeVar Burton host the show for a while now. In fact, days after Alex Trebek passed away, one fan started a petition to get Burton on the show. At the time of writing, over a quarter of a million people have signed the digital document. At the same time, this hosting gig has been Burton’s dream job for years. His stint as the host of Reading Rainbow proved his hosting prowess as well as his passion for education. He, and many others, see the job as the natural progression of his career.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Horror Movie Shoots to No. 1 Just Days After Release

Netflix viewers are getting scared this Fourth of July weekend thanks in part to the work of R.L. Stine. Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the top movie on Netflix this weekend and holds the No. 2 slot on Netflix's overall Top 10 chart. It is the first part of an ambitious horror trilogy adaptation of Stine's novel Fear Street. It was directed by Leigh Janiak, who adapted the book with Phil Graziadei and Kyle Killen.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film On The Platform

Netflix has never viewed the horror genre as being particularly important to the platform’s plans for total world domination, but as the early viewing figures for Fear Street Part One: 1994 are making abundantly clear, there’s definitely a huge audience out there keen to be scared out of their seats.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Cicely Tyson’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Joan Tyson

Aside from being an award-winning actress, Cicely Tyson was a proud mom to her daughter, Joan. Here’s everything you need to know abut Joan Tyson. Both on and off-screen, Cicely Tyson was a true legend. The actress, who died at the age of 96 on January 28, 2021, enjoyed an incredibly successful career as an actress and trailblazer. From her Academy Honorary Award in 2018, to being a 5-time Emmy nominee for playing Viola Davis‘ mother on How To Get Away With Murder, Cicely made quite the impact in Hollywood. She even dabbled in Broadway, and snagged the Best Actress in a Play award for The Trip to Bountiful.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

5 horror movies on Netflix that will give you a good scare

If you don’t know what to see in the Netflix catalog, here we bring you some prepositions of horror movies that will fascinate you. Horror is a genre that has a very important place in the seventh art. Over the years, different directors have managed to carry out films that managed to shake the public and became icons on the big screen. The truth is that not all films succeed and many of them are halfway there. But what about the ones we can find inside Netflix?

Comments / 0

Community Policy