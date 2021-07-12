CPAC Confirms GOP Election Strategy: Lie, Deny, Divide and Distract

The Republican electoral campaign message was on full display at CPAC, rewriting history with divisive rhetoric with a history of inspiring racialized political violence. This weekend, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was held in Dallas, Texas. The big finale of the event was a speech from the leader of the GOP, Donald Trump. Also featured were right-wing luminaries like South Dakota Kristi Noem, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz (though CPAC apparently tried to create some distance from him).