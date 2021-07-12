Cancel
Rogers, AR

Walton Arts Center receives $9.8 million from government’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program

By Paul Gatling
talkbusiness.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program has awarded $9.8 million to the Walton Arts Center. The grant is part of the organization’s ongoing recovery plan to limit losses incurred during the COVID-19 outbreak and prepare for the upcoming seasons at both the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and its sister venue in Rogers, the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP).

