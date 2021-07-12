Walton Arts Center receives $9.8 million from government’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program has awarded $9.8 million to the Walton Arts Center. The grant is part of the organization’s ongoing recovery plan to limit losses incurred during the COVID-19 outbreak and prepare for the upcoming seasons at both the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and its sister venue in Rogers, the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP).talkbusiness.net
