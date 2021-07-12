Cass County Fair Queen, court encourage new 4-H members

As trailers passed by so families could unload their animals, the Cass County 4-H Fair Queen’s Court made an early appearance at the rabbit barn, where one of the first judging competitions of the weeklong Cass County 4-H Fair was underway.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, the newly crowned queen, Miss Cass County Delaney Zeck, and her court were ready to start their long week of meet-and-greets.

“We just got our schedule, and we are super busy,” she said. “We’re going to have a very busy week.”

But that’s something each of the girls will enjoy.

Being able to mingle with other 4-H members is one of the highlights, said 2019 Pioneer High School graduate and Ball State University student Emily Brooke, first runner-up. Just being part of the court “means a lot to me” because she said she’s able to set an example for future contestants and share her passion of helping others with young girls who may one day grow up to walk in her footsteps.

Third runner-up Hailee Boehme agreed.

“This is a great experience,” she said of the queen competition. “It’s a great way to learn confidence,” which is a valuable lesson for anyone, especially young girls who may want to participate in the pageant.

This was Lewis Cass graduate Boehme’s sixth go-round, and she said each year taught her a new skill and paved the way to lasting friendships. “I’ve loved doing it.”

And now, this court member will fulfill her fair responsibilities before starting her freshman year at Indiana University Kokomo (IUK), where she will pursue a major in biology. Once she earns a bachelor’s degree, Boehme plans to attend the Indiana School of Dentistry to achieve a doctorate in dental surgery.

Also planning a career path in the medical field, second runner-up and Miss Congeniality Chloe Crozier plans to become a nurse.

Before that happens, though, Crozier wants to make the most of her time at the Cass County Fair. “I love being here. I loved participating in the (pageant),” said the Lewis Cass graduate and upcoming University of Tampa (Florida) freshman. “It’s a great experience, and it’s so special to be a part of an amazing community.”

That’s precisely how Zeck describes her court and those she has met at the fair. “This is an amazing group of people. And I feel so blessed to have been named the queen. I’ve looked up to Miss Cass County for years. This is something I’ve always wanted.”

“To be an ambassador for younger generations and for those at the fair in general is amazing,” said Zeck, who’s a 10-year 4-H member with plans to attend IUK to earn her nursing degree.

But for this next week, the Queen and her court will be making their way throughout the fair, stopping in at various events and encouraging people to participate in next year’s excitement — whether by showing animals or competing for the title of Miss Cass County.

And no matter what a person may opt to do, Zeck said the fair provides a lifetime of lessons and memories. It’s a place where people can lend a hand, share in progress and find value in community.

Other pageant participants were Kaylee Gellinger, a Logansport High School graduate; Stefanie Maxson, a Logansport High School graduate; and Kendra Personette, who attends Purdue University.