The Varsity Blonds officially sign with AEW
Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blondes have officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. AEW confirmed both Pillman and Garrison had signed this afternoon on social media. Both team regularly together as the Varsity Blonds, with Julia Hart (no relation to the Hart wrestling family) serving as their manager. Fightful had reported earlier in the day that both were to be signed to full term deals, and that Pillman was finishing up with MLW “very soon”.www.f4wonline.com
