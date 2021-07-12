The Varsity Blonds officially sign with AEW

Mark Henry recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about a wide range of topics. During it, he opened up on why he signed with All Elite Wrestling. “I feel like I have a lot left to give. I have a lot of understanding, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience in different things and I was not doing enough of those things as a job. I had a lot of value and I had a lot of understanding, and I was not getting paid for those jobs and I wanted to do that. But if I couldn’t do it [with WWE], then I’d have to do it somewhere else. It just so happened that AEW needs a Mark Henry – somebody that wants to be an executive, wants to work behind the scenes and build the brand and have an imprint on the business.”