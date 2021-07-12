Cancel
Logan's Marco Beltrami Reportedly Scoring Venom: Let There Be Carnage

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this year, movie fans will finally get to experience Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the long-awaited sequel to the unique 2018 film. The first trailer, which made its debut earlier this spring, showcased the bizarre and epic world that Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy), Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson), and company will be inhabiting. Thanks to a new report from Film Music Reporter, we now know who will be contributing to Let There Be Carnage's sound. Marco Beltrami, whose work includes Logan, The Wolverine, and Fantastic Four, will reportedly be serving as the composer for Let There Be Carnage. His work also includes A Quiet Place, World War Z, and Ford v. Ferrari.

