WWE had the latest episode of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions scheduled for release on Sunday morning, but the episode is mysteriously absent from both the Peacock streaming service and WWE.com's schedule. The episode featured Austin sitting down for a conversation with Kevin Nash and was made to tie in with the 25th anniversary of the debut of the New World Order in WCW. WWE went above and beyond hyping up the campaign for "NWO Week" on social media, ranking the top moments in NWO's history, having Shawn Michaels and Triple H give interviews about how much that group influenced WWE's booking and putting current stars in classic NWO gear for a photoshoot.