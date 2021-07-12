Space Jam 2: Zendaya Surprised By Lola Bunny Controversy

When it was revealed that Zendaya was set to voice Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the upcoming reboot/sequel to the 1996 film, it was praised by some while the new design for the character was derided by others. According to director Malcolm D. Lee the entire point of the new look for the character was to tone down what was previously clear sexualization of the character, telling Entertainment Weekly "I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs." Speaking with the outlet in a new interview, Zendaya herself reacted to the "controversy" saying she empathizes with fans that were outraged.