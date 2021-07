A Greenbelt, Md., woman died following a four-vehicle car crash in the District on Saturday, according to police. Police said Jamya Williams, 20, was driving east through the intersection of 14th and K streets NW shortly before 1 a.m. when an Acura TLX traveling north on 14th Street sped through the red light, colliding with Williams’s Hyundai Elantra. Williams’s car veered northeast through the intersection, stopping on the sidewalk, said police.