Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Sacramento Mayor and Phoenix Suns Great Kevin Johnson Breaks Down The NBA Finals

By Observer Staff
Sacramento Observer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore he was a two-term mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson was a three-time NBA All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. Johnson and NBA legend Charles Barkley led the Suns to a 62-20 record and the Western Conference championship before falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls 4-2 in the 1993 NBA Finals. One of the greatest guards in franchise history, Johnson was a four-time second-team All-NBA point guard and his No. 7 jersey is retired by the Suns. He was a graduate of Sacramento High School and UC Berkeley and was elected as Mayor of Sacramento in 2008 and served until 2016. Johnson broke down the NBA Finals between his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks. He likes Phoenix’s chances, but he thinks his ‘93 squad could beat the 2021 Suns.

sacobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Danny Ainge
Person
Dan Majerle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Sacramento High School#Uc Berkeley#The Milwaukee Bucks#Finals#Mvp#Bulls#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwaxahachietx.com

NBA finals prop bets: Phoenix Suns Cameron Payne props for 7/17/2021

The NBA Finals continue Saturday for the Phoenix Suns, so let's take a look at Cameron Payne's prop bets and lines. Payne has an over/under of 7.5 points in Saturday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Over his last five games, Payne has finished with an average of seven points per...
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: NBA Finals Mid-Series Staff Roundtable

Welcome back to yet another installment of the Brew Hoop Round Table, where we ask that everybody use coasters and please don’t feed the aging pugs from the table, thanks. You thought this was it for roundtables, but this is the NBA Finals and the Milwaukee Bucks just marched back from an 0-2 hole. Again! If they can do it, we can too… time for another roundtable!
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Phoenix Suns ‘just lucky’ to be in the NBA Finals, per NBA insider and former player

A lot of people have doubted the Phoenix Suns this season and how their path to the NBA Finals was paved with a ton of unfortunate injuries on the other side of the court. Ahead of the pivotal Game 6 with the Milwaukee Bucks just a win away from winning its first title in five […] The post Phoenix Suns ‘just lucky’ to be in the NBA Finals, per NBA insider and former player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: NBA Finals Officials Need to Do Better

Nobody likes the guy who consistently blames “bad calls” or “blind refs” for his team’s losses. It feels like an ancient excuse, and one that often falls on deaf ears for good reason. But following the last two NBA Finals contests featuring the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks, some voices...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: How Chris Paul Can Bounce Back in NBA Finals Game 5

Phoenix Suns point guard, and leader Chris Paul needs to improve after a nightmarish Game 4. Much to the dismay of his fellow players, coaches, and the entire Phoenix Suns fanbase, Chris Paul pushed another victory just beyond his team’s reach in Game 4 of the NBA Finals two nights ago. His five turnovers were the catalyst to a Milwaukee comeback from nine points down midway through the fourth quarter, with his final one punching a nail into his own coffin.
NBARiverside Press Enterprise

NBA Finals: Back in Phoenix, Suns, Bucks ready for pivotal Game 5

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns had designs on coming home with a chance to win their first championship. Khris Middleton’s shots and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s swat ended those thoughts. Now an NBA Finals that seemed very much in the Suns’ control when they left Phoenix a week ago returns to Arizona...
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Numbers That Will Dictate Who Wins NBA Finals Game 6

Phoenix Suns (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Before the season started, the Phoenix Suns would take a scenario involving them needing to win two straight games to secure an NBA Championship any day of the week. These Suns were never expected to be in the NBA Finals—much less expected to sweep an excellent Milwaukee Bucks squad. I think many sports pundits and fans are forgetting just how far the Suns have come in the past calendar year whenever discussing the Finals.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Finals: Monty Williams says Suns must be willing to 'do whatever it takes' to force Game 7 in Phoenix

Things started off really well for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. They won the first two games of the series and appeared poised to win their first championship in franchise history. However, the series has done a complete 180 since those first two games. The Bucks have won three straight, and now they sit just one win away from their first title in 50 years. Milwaukee's latest victory came in Game 5 on Sunday night -- after the Suns jumped out to a 16 point lead in the first half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy