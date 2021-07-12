Former Sacramento Mayor and Phoenix Suns Great Kevin Johnson Breaks Down The NBA Finals

Before he was a two-term mayor of Sacramento, Kevin Johnson was a three-time NBA All-Star with the Phoenix Suns. Johnson and NBA legend Charles Barkley led the Suns to a 62-20 record and the Western Conference championship before falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls 4-2 in the 1993 NBA Finals. One of the greatest guards in franchise history, Johnson was a four-time second-team All-NBA point guard and his No. 7 jersey is retired by the Suns. He was a graduate of Sacramento High School and UC Berkeley and was elected as Mayor of Sacramento in 2008 and served until 2016. Johnson broke down the NBA Finals between his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks. He likes Phoenix’s chances, but he thinks his ‘93 squad could beat the 2021 Suns.