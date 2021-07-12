Cancel
Giant pandas no longer endangered but still vulnerable, China says

By Kelly Hayes
fox5ny.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING - Chinese officials said they no longer consider giant pandas in the country to be an endangered species thanks to conservation efforts. Cui Shuhong, the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment's Department of Nature and Ecology Conservation, said last week during a press conference that the species has been updated to "vulnerable," according to China's state-run news agency Xinhua.

