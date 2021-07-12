Police release identity of man killed in robbery over the weekend in Waco

Waco Police officers responded to a man-down call in the 2600 block of W Waco Dr. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 6:20 am.

Officers found a male victim in the front parking lot of the business. Ambulance personnel was called to the scene but the individual was deceased.

The victim was later identified as 57-year-old, Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, an employee of the business who was shot and killed during the commission of a robbery.

Waco Police say this case is now a capital murder investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Special Crimes Unit with the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

