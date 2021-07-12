Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waco, TX

Police release identity of man killed in robbery over the weekend in Waco

Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwckb_0auj32h900

Waco Police officers responded to a man-down call in the 2600 block of W Waco Dr. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at approximately 6:20 am.

Officers found a male victim in the front parking lot of the business. Ambulance personnel was called to the scene but the individual was deceased.

The victim was later identified as 57-year-old, Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, an employee of the business who was shot and killed during the commission of a robbery.

Waco Police say this case is now a capital murder investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Special Crimes Unit with the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Comments / 7

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
509K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waco Police#Crime Stoppers#W Waco Dr#The Special Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
Related

Comments / 7

Community Policy