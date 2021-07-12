Cancel
Real Estate

Structure of Champlain Towers North Appears Healthy

By Nadine M. Post
enr.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is good news for the residents of the occupied Champlain Towers North, the 12-story residential condominium in Surfside, Fla., located a short distance up Collins Avenue from its near-twin Champlain Towers South, which failed unexpectedly June 24. The unstable remaining wing of the Champlain Towers South concrete structure was imploded July 4, after the partial progressive collapse that killed at least 94 people and left another 22 still missing.

www.enr.com

