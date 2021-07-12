Structure of Champlain Towers North Appears Healthy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some people who lived in the Crestview Towers building in North Miami Beach were allowed inside on Wednesday morning to collect their belongings. The 10-story building, located at 2025 Northeast 164th Street, was deemed unsafe and evacuated about three weeks ago. Since then, residents have only had one other chance to pick up their things. “I got many calls and emails, so did the city, about residents wanting to get their belongings out,” said North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo. “All of their valuables, their furniture. They want to move on with their lives.” The mayor told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer...