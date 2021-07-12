Dior Opens First Arizona Store in Scottsdale

A COLORFUL WORLD: Missoni debuts its new claim with the fall 2021 advertising campaign. “Life in Colours” is the motto that the company chose to express the new course of the brand, which under the lead of chief executive officer Livio Proli is going through a process of relaunch. And color, one of the distinctive elements of the fashion house’s signature aesthetic that Proli described as “a heritage to embrace and also translate,” is celebrated with the images shot by Sofia Sanchez and Mauro Mongiello.