Scottsdale, AZ

Dior Opens First Arizona Store in Scottsdale

By Jean E. Palmieri
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 16 days ago
Dior is jumping into the hot Scottsdale, Ariz., market. The French luxury brand has opened its first boutique in the state at the Scottsdale Fashion Square center, home to other upscale brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Burberry. The space is 11,000 square feet in total, with a two-story facade and one floor of selling space, according to a spokeswoman at Scottsdale Fashion Square, and is located in the mall’s luxury wing. Dior operates 47 stores in the U.S.

