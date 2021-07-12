Acromegaly Therapeutic Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global air purifier market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026. An air purifier is a home appliance that improves the indoor air quality of an enclosed space by removing the contaminants present in the atmosphere. It essentially sanitizes the air to remove toxins, allergens and pollutants from the surroundings with the help of a filter or multiple filters made up of mesh, paper or fiber. It is also used to minimize the traces of dust, smoke, gases, harmful chemicals, particulate matter (2.5-10 µm), and total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) present in the air. As a result, it is widely installed across retail stores, households, public spaces, government offices and industrial infrastructures for trapping and neutralizing pollutant particles in an effective manner.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO