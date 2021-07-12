Pandemic Rent Relief Turns a Year Old
(INDIANAPOLIS) – It’s been a full year since Hoosier renters began getting help with their payments. Those programs aren’t ending yet. The federal pandemic relief bills under former President Trump and under President Biden have included money to help families who were already below the poverty line, and then saw their income take a further hit from the pandemic. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says it’s critical to make sure people still have a roof over their heads.www.wibc.com
