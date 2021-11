According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Personal Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global personal protective equipment market reached a value of US$ 54.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global personal protective equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026. Personal protective equipment, or PPE, is an umbrella term used for wearable equipment and gear that safeguards individuals against potential occupational hazards. It is primarily used to protect the eyes, face, head, ears, and feet. PPE is used by workers when administrative controls, engineering or work practices do not provide sufficient protection in the workplace. As a result, PPE finds extensive applications across labor-oriented industries.

