Viewfinder: Wildfire scorches several acres on Parker Strip, fireworks suspected

Fire Managers with the Bureau of Indian Affairs are monitoring several lightning-sparked wildfires on the Navajo Nation. One fire is burning atop a ridge northeast of Navajo, New Mexico and is not accessible to firefighters. Another fire northeast of the Chuska Mountains has received heavy rainfall within the last 24 hours and no smoke is visible at this time. Two others are burning in Whiteclay and Wheatfields on the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Thunderstorms and heavy precipitation in the areas have created muddy roads which are delaying response time for fire resources. BIA managers predict the fire spread will be low due to high humidity and rainfall. However, all residents are encouraged to avoid the wildfire areas, as well as access roads and trails.