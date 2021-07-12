Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Suspect charged with murder in 2018 shooting

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 16 days ago
CINCINNATI — More than three years after 21-year-old Thomas Maul was found dead on East Clifton Avenue, Cincinnati police charged another man with his murder.

Eric Johnson, 23, was charged Monday.

Maul died June 1, 2018, shortly before what would have been his 22nd birthday. By March of the following year, his family was desperate enough to offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"It's been very frustrating and there's been minimal progress," his father said in 2018. "We really want to have a suspect and bring justice."

Police consider the investigation ongoing. Anyone with information about Maul’s death should call 513-352-3542.

