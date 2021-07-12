Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

How Far Can a Plane Glide if Its Engines Fail?

Posted by 
HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 16 days ago

Rescue boats float next to U.S. Airways Flight 1549 floating in the water after it Capt. "Sully" Sullenberger safely landed it on the Hudson River Jan. 15, 2009, shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport. Miraculously nobody was seriously injured. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images. It's Jan. 15, 2009. U.S. Airways Flight 1549...

science.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
558
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sullenberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada Geese#Gliding#U S Airways Flight 1549#Eastern Standard Time#Air Canada Boeing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Industry
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Jetpack Man Spotted Yet Again By Pilots On Approach To Los Angeles International Airport

Nearly a year after the first sighting, and multiple sightings by pilots later, the Los Angeles' Jetpack Man mystery only deepens. Nearly a year after the first sighting by airliners and multiple FAA and FBI investigations, the "Jetpack Man" continues to appear to aircraft flying around the Los Angeles area and especially to airliners on final to Los Angeles International.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

Frontier Airlines Plane Pulls Up Within 'Seconds of Landing' To Avoid Runway Vehicle

A Frontier Airlines flight from Florida to Ohio had to pull out of its initial landing on Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle was spotted too close to the runway. The pilot of the plane attempting to land the flight on Tuesday from Orlando, Florida, at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Ohio pulled out of the landing using a planned procedure known as a "go-around," according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesperson Tony Molinaro, who spoke to Cleveland.com.
Oshkosh, WIsimpleflying.com

Why Did United Airlines Fly A Brand New Boeing 737 MAX 8 To Oshkosh?

United Airlines flew a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday. The airline does not service Oshkosh, and to the nearby commercial airport it serves (Appleton), it flies in regional jets. This special flight, carrying yours truly, members of United’s leadership and team members, and United’s partners in pilot training, the aircraft arrived in Oshkosh at the EAA AirVenture show, where United highlighted its continued commitment to pilot training and working to highlight the various pathways to enter a career in the aviation industry.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

LAX pilot spots another jet pack in sky

An airline pilot near LAX may have spotted a jet pack on Wednesday night, a report said, as the mysterious sightings in the area’s skies continue. The potential sighting of an object “resembling a jet pack” at about 5,000 feet was made by a Boeing 747 pilot about 15 miles east of the airport, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told CBSLA in a statement.
Accidents101 WIXX

Student Pilot Lands Plane With No Engine

A student pilot flying solo in a Cessna lost engine power WHILE in the air . . . and pulled off a successful emergency landing in a field. It was captured on cockpit video and you can also hear the entire conversation between him and the tower.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

C-17 Pilot Who Made That Intense Takeoff From Portland Explains The Maneuver

Crews have to train to be able to operate from short airfields and get into the air quick enough to avoid getting riddled with hostile fire. Last week we posted a story about a video showing a C-17A Globemaster III making a uniquely impressive departure from Portland International Airport before being chased down by resident 123rd Fighter Squadron alert F-15s for training. The video came to us from our friend @big_seans_aviation and drew a lot of interest. At the time we speculated that the crazy-looking takeoff was practice for executing short-field tactical departures in hostile areas. Now the pilot who was actually at the controls has given us unique insights into exactly what we are seeing in the dramatic video.
Labor IssuesMic

How to not be a jerk on the plane, according to flight attendants

In recent months, videos of airline passengers misbehaving have become as much a fixture of pandemic life as masks and WFH athleisure. It seems that not a week goes by without police needing to escort an unruly passenger from a plane. Some altercations have taken a violent turn, with passengers punching and even biting flight attendants. Honestly, what has become of us (well, not so much "us" as "these fools," because I am an angel on the plane)?
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

‘The Jet Man Is Back’: Another Possible Jet Pack Sighting Reported Near LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was another possible jet pack sighting reported Wednesday evening near Los Angeles International Airport. “A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity.” In recordings obtained by CBS Los Angeles, air traffic control personnel could be heard talking to a pilot about the reported sighting. ATC: Skywest 3626, use caution. The jet man is back, let me know if you see him.” ATC: Skywest 3626, did you see the UFO? Pilot: We were looking, but we did not see Iron Man. Late last year, a number of similar reports were made, prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get involved. A report issued by the agency said that the reported sightings were unlikely to involve an actual person with a jet pack.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

FAA Prohibits US Carriers From Flying Below FL260 In Afghanistan

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a NOTAM prohibiting most US carriers from flying below flight level 260 in the Kabul flight information region. The administration cited extremist and militant activity as the reason for its decision. The US is currently in the process of withdrawing troops from the area.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

American Airlines temporarily suspending flights while Fort Smith repaves runway

American Airlines will suspend flights at the Fort Smith Regional Airport from Aug. 21 to Sept. 5 as the airport repaves its main runway. This will leave the airport temporarily without a major air carrier. Delta Air Lines suspended flights to Atlanta in June 2020 with plans to resume flights last September. Delta, however, has yet to resume flights at the Fort Smith airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy