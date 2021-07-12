How Far Can a Plane Glide if Its Engines Fail?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was another possible jet pack sighting reported Wednesday evening near Los Angeles International Airport. “A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude,” a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity.” In recordings obtained by CBS Los Angeles, air traffic control personnel could be heard talking to a pilot about the reported sighting. ATC: Skywest 3626, use caution. The jet man is back, let me know if you see him.” ATC: Skywest 3626, did you see the UFO? Pilot: We were looking, but we did not see Iron Man. Late last year, a number of similar reports were made, prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to get involved. A report issued by the agency said that the reported sightings were unlikely to involve an actual person with a jet pack.