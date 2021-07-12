Cancel
Rock Music

Butcher Babies announce tour w/ Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart & Kaleido

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButcher Babies will return to the road later this summer in celebration of the 8th anniversary of their debut album, Goliath, which was released in 2013 via Century Media Records. Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath tour is set to kick off on August 28th and will run through October 8th. Support will be coming from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Kaleido will appear on select dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday (16th) at 10am local time, via the band’s website.

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

