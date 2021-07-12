Butcher Babies announce tour w/ Infected Rain, Stitched Up Heart & Kaleido

Microwave's 2020 tour got cut short because of COVID, and the band have now announced a new round of East Coast dates this fall to make up for the ones they didn't get to play. Elder Brother and Weakened Friends, both originally scheduled as support for the 2020 tour, are onboard for the new dates, and so are NYC punks Taking Meds. They'll be stopping in Atlanta, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Asbury Park, Brooklyn, Boston, Baltimore, Columbia, Nashville, and more, and you can see all dates below.