Authorities respond to overturned fuel tanker near Wagener

WAGENER — Hundreds of travelers were rerouted in the aftermath of a wreck that disabled a fuel truck Monday afternoon on Festival Trail Road (SC 39), near Wagener. No injuries were reported.

Crews tapped and removed fuel from the tanker, which went off the highway near Jeffcoat Road, stopping on the grass about 100 yards from Perry's water tower.

"The tank is loaded with diesel and gasoline overturned by the water tower that serves Perry," according to Wagener Mayor Mike Miller.

There was leakage coming from the tank, and DHEC and the Environmental Protection Agency responded.

The fire departments of Wagener, New Holland and Hollow Creek also responded, as did Dominion Energy, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, and the police departments of Wagener and Perry.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, from S.C. Highway Patrol, said troopers are still investigating the collision.