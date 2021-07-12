Restaurant Designers Hunger for Photo-Real Wallpaper Art

Photography-based art installations infusing visual storytelling, emotional engagement in restaurant interior design. As a highly effective form of marketing, visual storytelling can encompass virtually every aspect of a restaurant’s brand. Of course, the single greatest opportunity for a restaurant to convey its own brand narrative is through its interior design. While the right color choices, lighting and wall art are among the décor elements that can boost a patron’s appetite, restauranteurs can go a step further and infuse custom artwork into the walls, themselves. This in the form of photo-real wallpapers like those offered by Fotografica—a company founded by photographer, artist and designer Julia Blaukopf that’s revered for bringing unique photography-based art installations into restaurants, businesses and homes around the world.