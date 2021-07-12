Powerwolf share “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video featuring Matt Heafy

Jinjer have unleashed a video for the song “Mediator.” The track is the second single taken from their upcoming album, Wallflowers, out August 27th via Napalm Records. “With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be. Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn’t it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world’s fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals… the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth… Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn’t understand life at all …”