Powerwolf share “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video featuring Matt Heafy
Powerwolf are gearing up for their new album, Call of the Wild, out this Friday (16th) via Napalm Records. Today (12th), the group has unveiled a lyric video for the song “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike),” the version featuring Trivium’s Matt Heafy. This rendition of the track will be featured on the exclusive bonus album Missa Cantorem, which will be included in various Call of the Wild formats.metalinsider.net
