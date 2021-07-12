Cancel
Powerwolf share “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video featuring Matt Heafy

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerwolf are gearing up for their new album, Call of the Wild, out this Friday (16th) via Napalm Records. Today (12th), the group has unveiled a lyric video for the song “Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike),” the version featuring Trivium’s Matt Heafy. This rendition of the track will be featured on the exclusive bonus album Missa Cantorem, which will be included in various Call of the Wild formats.

