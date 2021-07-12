English Soccer Star Marcus Rashford Posts Letter To Fans After Loss

Jason Sudeikis wore a statement-making shirt at the ‘Ted Lasso’ premiere to support three U.K. soccer stars that were racially abused after the Euro 2020 game. Jason Sudeikis, 45, stood in solidarity with England’s national soccer team at the season 2 premiere of his hit Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, on Thursday, July 15. The Emmy-nominated actor attended the Los Angeles-based event wearing a black T-shirt that said the first names of U.K. soccer players Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka, who were all racially trolled on social media after their devastating Euro 2020 loss to Italy on Sunday. Jason plays the manager of an English soccer club in Ted Lasso, so it seemed fitting that he would throw his support behind the players after they were subjected to the horrific racist comments.