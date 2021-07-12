Cancel
Premier League

English Soccer Star Marcus Rashford Posts Letter To Fans After Loss

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last 24 hours have been hell for England striker Marcus Rashford to say the least. After missing a penalty during the Euro 2020 Final shootout in their loss, he endured terrible abuse online and in the city of Manchester. Rashford was one of several black England players to suffer...

The Spun

The Spun

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

