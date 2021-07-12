The Play Place is a giant indoor playground for kids that is located in Myrtle Beach, SC! The Play Place is the perfect place to spend a rainy day or any day! From trampolines to slides and ball pits, it is a kid’s heaven! The Play Place is a safe and clean place for your kids to run wild for hours and get all of their energy out! All-day play for one child is $13.99, and adults are free! The Play Place also offers a variety of birthday packages. The Play Place is closed on Mondays.