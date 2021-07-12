Barnegat Man Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Child After PD Responds To 6-Year-Old Child’s Death

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ (BURLINGTON)–On Monday, July 19, 2021, just after midnight Mount Laurel Patrol Officers were dispatched to the Super 8 hotel on Fellowship Road for a report of a disorderly female in the lobby. Arriving officers located the intoxicated woman in the hotel parking lot. She was identified as Elizabeta M Trzeciak, age 46, of South River, NJ. Officers determined that she was staying at another nearby hotel and she was turned over to a family member. Several hours later a video depicting Ms. Tzreciak’s behavior was turned over to the police. The video and its content were not provided or mentioned during the initial investigation. The video showed Ms. Trzeciak verbally berating the front desk clerk using profanity and racial slurs. She is also seen knocking items off of the front desk and throwing them at the victim. Based on the evidence from the video and again interviewing the victim, Ms. Trzeciak was charged with bias intimidation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a review by an Assistant Prosecutor from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. A judge ordered charges placed on a warrant.