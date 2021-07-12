Cancel
Barnegat Township, NJ

Barnegat Man Charged With Endangering The Welfare Of A Child After PD Responds To 6-Year-Old Child’s Death

BARNEGAT, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 7, 2021, Christopher Gregor, 29, of Barnegat, was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2), relative to an incident that occurred in Barnegat Township on March 20, 2021. On April 2, 2021,...

