Police Patrol Havana in Large Numbers After Rare Protests

By Andrea Rodriguez
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba's president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States. Sunday’s protests marked...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Posted by The Hill
The Hill

Cuban Embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s Embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, who blamed the U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodríguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with...
KEYT

Families of detained protesters in Cuba speak out

Following the most widespread protests since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, Cubans are now bracing themselves for a new aftershock poised to shake the communist-run island: Mass trials of those who dared to take to the streets calling for change. Fewer than three weeks since the beginning of the unprecedented anti-government...
Press Democrat

Stavridis: Cuba and how Biden can avoid another Mariel boatlift

The last few weeks witnessed widespread protests against the authoritarian Cuban regime, with thousands taking to the streets in Havana to express dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and — above all — the torpid economy. Hit by the collapse of tourism, a mainstay of the economy,...
Washington Post

Death of 5 Cuban generals in 9 days marks passing of old guard amid new crises

Over just nine days this month, Cuban state media announced the deaths of five generals, sparking a wave of discussion and rampant speculation among analysts and exiles. The senior military leaders all appear to have died between July 17 and 26. Some were serving and others retired, but all had lauded military careers. The youngest was 58. Most were in their seventies and eighties. It is not clear what caused the deaths and there is no indication they were related.
wgnradio.com

Police in Nicaragua arrest another opposition leader

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Police in Nicaragua arrested on Tuesday academic José Antonio Peraza, the leader of the opposition alliance White and Blue National Unity. Peraza, a political science professor, was the 22nd opposition leader arrested, in addition to seven potential presidential candidates detained in a crackdown that started two months ago. Almost all were detained under broad accusations of treason.
marketresearchtelecast.com

“We were treated as prisoners of war”: the shocking account of a young Cuban detained during the protests in Havana

“At this time of night it is very quiet and the neighbors are dangerous.” Jorge Felix Vazquez Acosta He is isolated in a room of his mother’s house in the Havana neighborhood of Vedado, awaiting the result of the PCR to which he was subjected due to the persistent dry cough that has accompanied him for a few days. Fear being sick of coronavirus.
New York Post

Biden may boost staff at US Embassy in Havana as protests rock Cuba

​President Biden is weighing bolstering the staff at the US Embassy in Havana to support the Cuban people as anti-government protests rock the Caribbean island, according to a report. “On July 11, the world watched as tens of thousands of Cuban citizens marched through Havana and cities across Cuba bravely...
US News and World Report

Cuban Government Holds Mass Rally in Havana After Protests

HAVANA (Reuters) - Raul Castro was among thousands who attended a government-organized rally in Havana on Saturday to denounce the U.S. trade embargo and reaffirm their support for Cuba's revolution, a week after unprecedented protests rocked the communist-run country. Government supporters gathered on the city's seafront boulevard before dawn to...
Posted by CBS Miami
CBS Miami

Havana Rally In Support Of Cuba Government In Response To Last Sunday’s Angry Protests

HAVANA (CBSMiami/AP) – Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former president Raul Castro rallied tens of thousands of supporters in the streets of Havana nearly a week after they were stunned by the most widespread protests in decades. Last Sunday, July 11th, thousands of Cubans took to the streets expressing anger over long lines and shortages of food and medicines, as well as repeated electricity outages. Some also demanded quicker vaccinations against COVID-19. But there were also calls for political change in a country governed by the Communist Party for six decades. At Saturday’s rally, Diaz-Canel made an unusually impassioned speech blaming the unrest on the U.S. and its economic embargo, calling “the blockade, aggression and terror.” Diaz-Canel called on the United States to lift its blockade on the island nation. The Cuban government has said information that has spread on social media and messaging apps against Havana was part of a broader U.S.-backed attempt by counter-revolutionaries to destabilize the country. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Posted by TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast

‘Havana Syndrome’ Case Numbers Near 200 Americans, Including a Baby Victim, Says Report

There’s been a fresh wave of American officials suffering from possible symptoms of creepy directed-energy attacks. According to NBC News, as many as 200 Americans have now reported suffering from symptoms consistent with what is now known as “Havana syndrome,” with around half of those cases involving CIA officers and their families. The mysterious neurological symptoms were first experienced by U.S. diplomats in Cuba, hence the name, and some scientists believe they could be intentionally caused by microwave pulse weapons. NBC News reports that there has been a spike in cases in recent weeks, with one unnamed person briefed on the incidents commenting: “It is global—but there seems to be an awful lot going on in Europe.” One official was reportedly removed from their post in Germany in recent months after suffering from the symptoms, and multiple Americans, including one baby, are said to have suffered from the symptoms in Kyrgyzstan.

