Twelve Foot Ninja to release new album, book, and graphic novel in October; unveil “Start the Fire” video
On Friday (9th), Twelve Foot Ninja surprised us with a brand new single, “Start The Fire,” Now, the group has made a big immersive announcement. On October 15th, the band’s new album, Vengeance, will be released with an accompanying graphic novel titled Vengeance and a book titled, The Wyvern and The Wolf. For more information on the upcoming releases and pre-orders, go to this location. The band has unleashed a video for their new song, “Start the Fire,” to celebrate the Australian metal outfit’s upcoming release.metalinsider.net
Comments / 0